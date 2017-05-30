LOCAL Education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

  • Now that charter school backers have a majority on the L.A. Unified school board, they say they want things like a better space allocation process and a less combative relationship with the district.
  • The students at Cortines School of Visual and Performing Arts staged a walkout after one student accused another of rape.
What charters want, preschool studies, cheating in computer science: What's new in education today

Joy Resmovits
LAUSD board member-elect Nick Melvoin (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
In and around Los Angeles:

In California:

  • A record number of California's students have taken the state's newish online standardized tests, with few hiccups.
  • The Democratic divide over the future of public schools exists in all of California, not just in L.A.

Nationwide:

  • More and more college students are taking computer science — but there's been a spate of cheating.
  • A new study finds that the recent trend of academic-oriented preschool is a benefit to young children.

