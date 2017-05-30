What charters want, preschool studies, cheating in computer science: What's new in education today

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- Now that charter school backers have a majority on the L.A. Unified school board, they say they want things like a better space allocation process and a less combative relationship with the district.
- The students at Cortines School of Visual and Performing Arts staged a walkout after one student accused another of rape.
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- A school board member proposes deploying L.A.'s National Board Certified teachers to low-performing schools.
- We asked charter school leaders and advocates about what the recent school board elections mean for them.
In California:
- A record number of California's students have taken the state's newish online standardized tests, with few hiccups.
- The Democratic divide over the future of public schools exists in all of California, not just in L.A.
Nationwide:
- More and more college students are taking computer science — but there's been a spate of cheating.
- A new study finds that the recent trend of academic-oriented preschool is a benefit to young children.