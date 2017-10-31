Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- The L.A. Unified School District has not offered details about why Supt. Michelle King will be out on medical leave until January. It's an unsettling time for the district.
- How do you prepare children for disasters before they happen and give them the help they need in the aftermath? We have tips.
LAUSD takes PUC Schools to task, admissions help for fire victims, playing DeVos: What's new in education
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- L.A. Unified says it should not have taken PUC Schools so long to unearth the alleged Ref Rodriguez conflicts of interest.
- The district invites staff, students and parents to take the "school experience survey."
In California:
- A college in Fresno replaced ethnic sashes at graduation with a display of international flags, but some students don't like the change.
- The state's public university systems are extending admissions deadlines by two weeks for those affected by the wildfires.
Nationwide:
- Actors in New York staged a reading of Betsy DeVos' confirmation hearings.
- How students get sucked into opioid addiction.