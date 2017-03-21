LOCAL Education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

  • An L.A. County judge ruled that four social workers will stand trial for criminal negligence.
  • Some community groups argue that L.A. Unified isn’t supporting the students who need help most.
A Santa Monica High School death, social workers on trial, school funding questions: What's new in education today

Joy Resmovits
Santa Monica High School (Karen Tapia-Andersen / Los Angeles Times)
In and around Los Angeles:

  • Four social workers will stand trial for the death of an 8-year-old boy, a Los Angeles County judge ruled.
  • There's a dispute over how L.A. Unified spends money meant for its neediest students.
  • A Santa Monica High School student died after trying LSD.

In California:

Nationwide:

  • Students in New York are learning how to distinguish fake news from the real deal.
  • A former for-profit college lobbyist left the U.S. Department of Education after his hiring raised questions.

Latest updates

