A Santa Monica High School death, social workers on trial, school funding questions: What's new in education today
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- Four social workers will stand trial for the death of an 8-year-old boy, a Los Angeles County judge ruled.
- There's a dispute over how L.A. Unified spends money meant for its neediest students.
- A Santa Monica High School student died after trying LSD.
In California:
- One legislator wants to tax millionaires to make California's public colleges tuition-free.
Nationwide: