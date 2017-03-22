BREAKING NEWS
Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

  • Cal State leaders will vote today on whether to end a six-year freeze and increase tuition.
  • Celerity Educational Group, in a newsletter to parents, defends its founder's 2013 income of $471,842.
Cal State votes, Celerity speaks, persistent suspension gaps: What's new in education today

Joy Resmovits
Celerity Educational Group founder Vielka McFarlane (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
In and around Los Angeles:

  • Surveillance cameras caught a teen fighting off a kidnapper on her way to school in North Hollywood.
  • Charter school network Celerity Educational Group, which is under federal investigation, defended itself and its founder's compensation in a newsletter to parents.

In California:

  • State legislators are reviving a bid to raise the bar on how long it takes for teachers to earn tenure.
  • Cal State trustees are expected to vote on a tuition hike today.
  • California schools suspended far fewer students in 2015 than they did in 2012, but black students still face far higher suspension rates than their peers.

Nationwide:

  • Trump could learn a lot from Iowa's fight over school choice.
  • The Trump administration rolled back protections for those defaulting on student loans. But a major student loan collector has promised not to charge high fees if debtors make good.

Latest updates

