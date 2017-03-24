LOCAL Education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

  • A former UC Berkeley student and researcher filed a lawsuit alleging that an 84-year-old professor there sexually assaulted her, and cut her pay when she rejected him.
  • One teen was released from custody and another was arrested for allegedly threatening Chino High School.
Charter SchoolsK-12LAUSDUniversity of California

Teachers' nursing rights, assault allegations at Berkeley and Jordan Peele's inspiration: What's new in education today

Joy Resmovits
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles TImes)
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles TImes)

In and around Los Angeles:

In California:

  • Despite Donald Trump's otherwise slash-happy budget proposal, California's charter schools stand to benefit.
  • California's gubernatorial candidates sound off on charter schools.
  • Some readers think the California School Dashboard doesn't serve kids by making schools look better.

Nationwide:

  • A lawsuit alleges that UC Berkeley did not properly respond to complaints that an 84-year-old professor assaulted his 24-year-old researcher.
  • "Get Out" creator Jordan Peele said he first experienced racial isolation when he had to identify himself on standardized tests in elementary school.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
56°