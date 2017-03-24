Teachers' nursing rights, assault allegations at Berkeley and Jordan Peele's inspiration: What's new in education today

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- One teen was released from custody and another was arrested for allegedly threatening Chino High School.
Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- L.A. Unified is retaining 98% of its teachers, a record high.
- Young teachers say LAUSD makes it difficult for them to breastfeed their infants on campuses.
In California:
- Despite Donald Trump's otherwise slash-happy budget proposal, California's charter schools stand to benefit.
- California's gubernatorial candidates sound off on charter schools.
- Some readers think the California School Dashboard doesn't serve kids by making schools look better.
Nationwide:
- A lawsuit alleges that UC Berkeley did not properly respond to complaints that an 84-year-old professor assaulted his 24-year-old researcher.
- "Get Out" creator Jordan Peele said he first experienced racial isolation when he had to identify himself on standardized tests in elementary school.