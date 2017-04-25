DeVos' Common Core mistake, marching to remember Armenian genocide, a Coulter lawsuit: What's new in education today

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest
- A group of Republican students filed a lawsuit demanding that UC Berkeley allow Ann Coulter to speak on campus Thursday as originally planned.
- L.A. Unified is holding a video challenge for multilingual students. You can learn more here.
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- L.A. School Board president Steve Zimmer joined a march to commemorate the Armenian genocide.
- A reassigned Sherman Oaks principal says race was a factor in parents' complaints about her.
In California:
- The Berkeley College Republicans are suing their school over the cancellation and rescheduling of Ann Coulter's campus visit.
- About half of California's school districts lowered suspension rates enough to earn high marks on the new school measurement system.
Nationwide:
- Betsy DeVos told Fox that "there really isn't any Common Core anymore." That's not true. Numerous states, including California, teach to the Common Core standards.
- Homelessness among New York City students continues to increase.