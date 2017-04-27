LOCAL Education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest

  • A database the Trump administration said would help track the custody of suspected criminal immigrants mistakenly listed babies and other children.
  • Trump signed an executive order designed to curtail Washington, D.C.'s overreach in education, but federal law already gives the Education secretary that power.


Behind the scenes of the UC audit, COREchella, Trump's executive order: What's new in education today

Joy Resmovits
UCLA (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
In and around Los Angeles:

  • L.A. Unified's expanded transitional kindergarten program could be threatened by fines and funding issues.
  • Students at Cleveland Humanities Magnet High School performed at COREchella, a Core Curriculum-themed concert in Reseda.

In California:

  • Records show the UC president's office intervened to alter the response to a scathing audit.
  • After a protracted back-and-forth, Ann Coulter said she would not speak at UC Berkeley after all.

Nationwide:

  • Sen. Mike Enzi (R-Wyo.), a major player in replacing the No Child Left Behind Act, told students that a guy who wears a tutu to a bar "kind of asks for it."
  • Donald Trump's new executive order on education doesn't do more than existing law.

