Behind the scenes of the UC audit, COREchella, Trump's executive order: What's new in education today

Here's the latest
- A database the Trump administration said would help track the custody of suspected criminal immigrants mistakenly listed babies and other children.
- Trump signed an executive order designed to curtail Washington, D.C.'s overreach in education, but federal law already gives the Education secretary that power.
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- L.A. Unified's expanded transitional kindergarten program could be threatened by fines and funding issues.
- Students at Cleveland Humanities Magnet High School performed at COREchella, a Core Curriculum-themed concert in Reseda.
In California:
- Records show the UC president's office intervened to alter the response to a scathing audit.
- After a protracted back-and-forth, Ann Coulter said she would not speak at UC Berkeley after all.
Nationwide:
- Sen. Mike Enzi (R-Wyo.), a major player in replacing the No Child Left Behind Act, told students that a guy who wears a tutu to a bar "kind of asks for it."
- Donald Trump's new executive order on education doesn't do more than existing law.