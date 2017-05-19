USC's United deal, UC's out-of-state student limits, Trump's budget: What's new in education today

LOCAL Education

  • The UC regents approved the system's first limits on the percentage of out-of-states and international students that can enroll.
  • Now that charter school backers have a majority on L.A.'s school board, they have to actually lead the district.
Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:

  • USC makes a deal with United Airlines for the naming rights of its coliseum.
  • The founder of a now-defunct South L.A. charter school has been charged with embezzlement and money laundering.

In California:

  • UC regents approve the system's first limits on out-of-state and international students.
  • There's a lot of debate over what the process of declassifying English language learners should look like. 

Nationwide:

  • The Government Accountability Office found problems with the way the U.S. Department of Education administers grants.
  • A leaked version of Trump's education budget shows programs slated for elimination. Here's more on the deep cuts in that plan.

