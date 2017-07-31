What USC knew, L.A. school board members' parting words, Kern High School District's settlement: What's new in education

LOCAL Education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:

  • LAUSD's outgoing board members Steve Zimmer and Monica Ratliff said they both had concerns about how the growth of charter schools could hurt the district's finances.
  • Kern County High School District settled a lawsuit with parents who alleged that students were targeted for discipline because they were minorities.
Joy Resmovits
Departing L.A. Unified board member Monica Ratliff (Los Angeles Times)

In and around Los Angeles:

  • Read L.A. Unified's outgoing school board members' parting words as they move on.
  • USC administrators fielded complaints about the former medical school dean for years.

In California:

  • Kern High School District settled a lawsuit with parents who alleged that their children were targeted for discipline because they were minorities.
  • Cal State campuses are adding dorm rooms in an effort to keep students on campus and boost graduation rates.

Nationwide:

