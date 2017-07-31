What USC knew, L.A. school board members' parting words, Kern High School District's settlement: What's new in education

Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- LAUSD's outgoing board members Steve Zimmer and Monica Ratliff said they both had concerns about how the growth of charter schools could hurt the district's finances.
- Kern County High School District settled a lawsuit with parents who alleged that students were targeted for discipline because they were minorities.
|Joy Resmovits
In and around Los Angeles:
- Read L.A. Unified's outgoing school board members' parting words as they move on.
- USC administrators fielded complaints about the former medical school dean for years.
In California:
- Cal State campuses are adding dorm rooms in an effort to keep students on campus and boost graduation rates.
Nationwide:
- Despite the rise of online shopping, many parents prefer to buy school supplies in brick-and-mortar stores.
- During summer break, college students take campus political fights back home, to their parents.