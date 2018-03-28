Whittier's new leader, USC inclusivity, Apple's plans: What's new in education

Mar. 28, 2018, 9:41 a.m.
In and around Los Angeles:
Whittier College’s new president is a dean and businesswoman and the first person of color to lead the liberal arts school.
USC’s undergraduate student senate voted to create a committee on inclusivity, which would, among other things, work to rename a building named after a eugenicist.
Mar. 28, 2018, 3:07 p.m.
Thousands of people who thought they had been given $4,000 a year from the federal government in exchange for promising their services to high-need classrooms now find they owe the government money.
Many teachers have had federal grants taken away and turned into loans, often for paperwork errors, according to a government report whose contents were first revealed by NPR on Wednesday.
The fund, known as the TEACH Grant, gives college students preparing to become teachers up to $4,000 each academic year. In exchange for the money, the students must agree to teach in a high-needs field for at least four years within an eight-year period.
Mar. 26, 2018, 10:20 a.m.
In and around Los Angeles:
Thousands of demonstrators, including many students, protested gun violence at Saturday’s March for Our Lives.
Two Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students addressed L.A. high schoolers on Friday.
Mar. 26, 2018, 10:13 a.m.
Linda Oubré, a businesswoman and dean of the College of Business at San Francisco State University, will serve as Whittier College’s 15th president starting in July, the school announced Monday.
Mar. 26, 2018, 8:34 a.m.
Joining demonstrators around the country, tens of thousands of Southern California residents enraged by the gun violence that has ravaged American schools and other public places flocked to downtown Los Angeles on Saturday to call for stricter gun control laws.
Mar. 23, 2018, 5:14 p.m.
One day in February may have saved Mia Freeman’s life. A second day changed it forever.
Mar. 23, 2018, 4:25 p.m.
More students applied to USC for next year’s class than ever before, the school announced Friday.
USC received 64,000 applications, up 14% from last year. Officials said it was the biggest increase in two decades, with the exception of the year the Common Application was introduced.
“We’ve never had a harder time selecting which applicants to put in the classroom,” Timothy Brunold, USC’s dean of admission, said in a statement.
Mar. 23, 2018, 5:00 a.m.
Josie Hahn, who attends Polytechnic High in Long Beach, is not a survivor of a school shooting. Neither is Sofia Lizardi of Venice High or Edna Chavez of Manual Arts. But all three seniors are part of a movement that found full voice after a 19-year-old wielding a semiautomatic rifle killed 17 at a high school in Parkland, Fla., last month.
Mar. 22, 2018, 12:08 p.m.
The
Mar. 22, 2018, 11:24 a.m.
