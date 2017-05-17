Zimmer supporters didn't know he would concede so early

Claudia Vizcarra has worked for Steve Zimmer for seven years, first as a policy director and now as chief of staff.

She didn't know when he walked into his election party around 9:30 p.m. that he was about to concede the election.

"It's hard," she said after Zimmer gave an impassioned speech to supporters calling his defeat a "devastating loss."

"It feels like one campaign, but it's really much bigger than this," Vizcarra said.

Over the past seven years, she said, she's watched Zimmer try to collaborate in the face of mounting opposition from charter-school backers. She said schools need that spirit of collaboration to continue in order to succeed.

"We've known all along we can't compete money-wise" with the billionaires backing charter schools, said Alex Caputo-Pearl, president of United Teachers Los Angeles, Zimmer's biggest financial backer.

As of about 10:45 p.m. Caputo-Pearl would not comment on the outcome of the election, saying it was too early.

"What's very clear is the fact that billionaires continue to see Los Angeles as ground zero for attempting to create a system that doesn't serve all students," Caputo-Pearl said.

At 11:06 p.m., Zimmer waved to the room, where about 20 people were still mingling and eating, said "Thank you," and left.