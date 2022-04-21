Inspirational Women: Trends. Updates. Forum and the 2022 Leadership Awards.

Los Angeles Times B2B Publishing is excited to announce the second annual Inspirational Women Forum and Awards event recognizing female business leaders who have demonstrated noteworthy success and accomplishments during the last 24 months.

If you are a female business leader in California – or admire someone who is – we invite you to nominate yourself or someone for award consideration. Our judging committee will assess contributions and leadership within the nominee’s organization, the business world, and the community at large.

The in-person awards ceremony will highlight achievements in various categories while the accompanying 30-minute forum will feature female business leaders discussing important topics such as:

How to build and fund a successful business

How to become and stay a successful leader

How to develop strategies for managing your money and retirement

How to mentor the next generation of female leaders

Balance and power

The progress of women in corporate America

The COVID-19 crisis and its impact on women

And more…

The L.A. Times B2B Publishing team will publish a companion magazine, available in print and online, following the in-person event that will feature profiles of the nominees and recap the event.

In-person event date: October 2022

Magazine publish date: November 20, 2022

Nominate Now

NOMINATION DEADLINE: June 15, 2022, at 5:00 p.m.

For sponsorship inquiries, please click here.

Award categories include:

Chief Executive Officer

Small company (under 50 employees)

Midsize company (51 to 200 employees)

Large company (201 or more employees)

Company Executive (Managers, directors, etc.)

Small company (under 50 employees)

Midsize company (51 to 200 employees)

Large company (201 or more employees)

Entrepreneur and/or Founder/Co-founder

Small company (under 50 employees)

Midsize company (51 to 200 employees)

Large company (201 or more employees)

Non-Profit Executive

The selection of finalists and honorees and the production of the event as well as the magazine will be organized by the L.A. Times B2B Publishing Team and does not involve the editorial staff of the L.A. Times.

