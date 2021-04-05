The Los Angeles Times B2B Publishing is excited to announce a new magazine and digitally focused product called Los Angeles & Orange Counties Commercial Real Estate: Trends, Updates and Visionaries. This new product will spotlight professionals within the commercial real estate sector, as well as cover trends, profiles and overall business updates and is set to publish on June 20, 2021. It is produced by the B2B Publishing team and doesn’t involve the editorial staff of the L.A. Times.

SUBMISSIONS CLOSED April 26, 2021 at 5:00 p.m.

Readers will have an opportunity to nominate individuals for consideration. The B2B Publishing team, in conjunction with reader involvement, will highlight noteworthy CRE executives for their successes and accomplishments during the last 24 months, as well as exemplary leadership within their organizations and communities across California. We invite organizations from the financial and professional service industries to nominate individuals who are impacting change. There is no cost to nominate; however, we will only profile two people from each company due limited space in the publication.

Publish date: June 20, 2021